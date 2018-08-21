Funeral of ‘original Roller’ Archie Marr to take place today

The family of Archie Marr, one of the original members of the Bay City Rollers, has said anyone who was familiar with the late musician is welcome to attend his funeral today.

Archie Marr died aged 66 last month in a fire at his home in the south side of Edinburgh.

Mr Marr started his music career in the 1960s with Edinburgh group Tandem, before joining the Bay City Rollers.

A keyboard player, he was a part of the original Rollers line-up when they had their very first hit Keep On Dancing.

The song managed to climb to No7 in the hit parade back in 1971. Archie, however, left the band just over a year later with the band on the brink of national and then global success.

Following the end of his pop career, Archie went on to manage various pubs, including the cleverly named Marr’s Bar on Rose Street.

Ahead of his brother’s funeral, which takes place at Mortonhall Crematorium at noon today, David Marr announced that “the family would welcome anyone who knew Archie to attend his funeral to celebrate his life and pay their respects”.