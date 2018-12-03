Funeral next week for legendary Edinburgh Evening News journalist John Gibson

THE funeral of long-serving Evening News columnist and lifelong Hibby John Gibson will take place on Thursday December 13 at 11.30am in St Cuthbert’s Parish Church in Lothian Road.

John passed away peacefully at the Western General Hospital on Thursday last week, aged 85.

The funeral, a celebration of his life, will be conducted by the Rev Charles Robertson, former minister of Canongate Kirk, a long-time friend of John’s.

READ MORE: Tributes as legendary Edinburgh Evening News journalist John Gibson dies

And Edinburgh businessman Willie McEwan, an old friend from games at Easter Road, will give an appreciation.

Many well-known figures from all walks of life in the Capital are expected to attend the service.

There will be a private cremation.

John joined what was then the Evening Dispatch when he was 16 and officially retired in 1998, but kept on writing for the paper until last year.

Tributes have poured in ever since news of his death broke.

His partner, Linda Murray, said: “The first time I met him, I had never laughed so much in all my life. He always had some quip or comment to make. I’ve never met anyone like him and I don’t suppose I ever will. He was a one-off ”

And former deputy editor Hamish Coghill said: “He was a great journalist, he knew what made a good story and he was not afraid to speak his mind.”