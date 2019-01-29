Funeral for tragic OAP William Scott to be held next month

The funeral is to be held next month for William “Billy” Scott, whose disappearance sparked a massive police search late last year.

Mr Scott, 90, was reported missing on December 11, from the Chesser area of the city, and was spotted on CCTV in the Leith area.

His body was found on January 4, in the Water of Leith near Victoria Bridge at Leith Docks. Police Scotland said his death was not being treated as suspicious and a report was being submitted to the procurator fiscal.