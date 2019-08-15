Fundraiser for British mum-of-three who died after being set alight by intruders in Barbados

A British mother has died in the Caribbean after she was doused with a flammable substance and then set alight.

Natalie Crichlow was visiting her family on the island of Barbados when she was attacked by an unknown intruder.

Natalie Crichlow has left behind three heartbroken children who are aged 10, 20 and 26 (Photo: Ashley Best/ i News)

The 44-year-old was alone and lying in bed in the afternoon of 28 July when the man entered her bedroom and began choking her. He then threw a liquid on her, lit the house and fled.

Natalie, from north west London, managed to flee into the backyard where her screams were heard by men in the neighbourhood. They pulled away the galvanised sheets enclosing the yard and rescued her.

She was taken to hospital with more than 75 per cent burns on her body, but died nine days later from her horrific injuries.

According to local paper Stabrock News, police have been hunting for the assailant after the incident that took place in Christ Church on the south coast.

The 44-year-old was well known in the LGBTQ community (Photo: Ashley Best/ i News)

Her niece Ashley Best said her heartbroken three children – who are aged 10, 20 and 26 – face having to find £8,000 to bring their mother home.

She explained that Natalie had battled and survived cancer twice and also two strokes – after which she went by the name of Karma.

“We are all in such shock,” she told our sister title the i. “Natalie was a devoted mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She was extremely well known in the local community and her death has left a huge void.”

Natalie, who worked as a bouncer, travelled to Barbados around four times a year.

She had visited more frequently this year following the death of her mother to look after her disabled brother, who is in a nursing home and whose house she was staying at on the night she was attacked.

A GoFundMe page has now been launched to help bring Natalie back to the UK.

Ashley, 26, a sales manager from Hertfordshire, said: “We don’t know any more about what happened to Natalie than what’s been reported.

Her daughter, the eldest, is in absolute bits but is trying to hold it together for her brothers. They all just need her home as soon as possible so they can say their goodbyes.

“None of them have £8,000 so anything anyone can give would be greatly appreciated.

“Natalie was so bubbly, happy and always smiling and laughing. She was always up for a party and that’s how we will remember her.

“Even though she had suffered ill health she always rallied round to help other people.”

Family friend, Mitra Wikes said: “Natalie was a true survivor and warrior who endured so much in life but always kept going and had a true passion for living life to the max no matter what she had gone through.

“This is why it’s so heartbreaking that her life was taken in such a cruel way. She leaves behind three loving children who are distraught at the unjust and cruel murder of their dear mother.

“As a proud queer woman, Natalie was a beloved member of the LGBTQ+ community and would regularly attend LGBTQ+ events in London and beyond. The whole community is shocked and devastated at her cruel murder and have all come together during this tragic time to share the Go Fund Me page and offer support where it’s needed.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign Office said: “Our staff are supporting the family of a British woman following her death in Barbados, and are in contact with the Barbados police force.”

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) has been approached for comment.

To donate to the fund for Natalie’s repatriation, visit here.

This story first appeared on inews.