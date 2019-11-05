Fundraiser for baby of Scottish teenage boxer who died at home, age just 18

Have your say

A fundraiser has been launched for the baby of a promising teenage boxer who was found dead at home.

Tributes have flooded in for "lovely" Nicola Rattray, who passed away at just 18-years-old.

Nicola was a member of Inverness City Amateur Boxing Club. Fellow boxer, Megan Gordon, who competed for Scotland in the 2018 Commonwealth Games, said: “Heartbreaking, shared the ring with Nicola many times in exhibitions and in training and can’t give her one fault.

“All thoughts go out to her family and her gorgeous little baby.”

Coach Laurie Redfern said: “She was sparring at training on Thursday night and was looking better than ever. She seemed happy.

“I couldn’t believe it when I was told next day. It’s tragic. They’re a very nice family, it’s difficult.

“We’re all gutted as you can imagine. She was just 18. She was a lovely girl.”

A crowdfunding page has been set up to raise funds for her baby.

The page has raised more than £3,000.

Her friends wrote “On the 1st of November everyone’s life was shattered when we found out the devastating news of Nicola Rattray.

“Everyone who knew Nicola would know how much of an amazing girl she grew up to be and still is.

“Nicola was talented in so many ways such as being part of the pipe band, having a passion for boxing and most importantly being the best mummy to baby B.

“This time of year is hard for everyone, especially being so close to Christmas.

“We all want Breigha to grow up and remember her mummy loved her.

“Nicola’s close friends and family have agreed to set up a gofundme page for Breigha.

“We would like to raise as much money as we possibly can to make sure Breigha has the best future. Just how Nicola would want it.”

Former pro boxer and Scotland coach Laurie, 71, said: “Her father was on the phone to me the night it happened.

“Nicola won her last contest at the Ironworks in the first round, and I think it’s the happiest I’ve ever seen her.

“It’s a big stage for anyone in Inverness and it made her day.

“After having her baby she decided to join our club. It took her a wee while but she got stuck in and really worked at it.

“She made her debut for us at the Ironworks in September and won her bout in the first round.

“She just overwhelmed the other girl and the referee stopped the contest.

“She was so, so chuffed. She was running all over the place.”

Nicola had only just returned to the ring after the birth of her baby daughter.

