Fundraiser football match to be held for Alesha MacPhail

Have your say

A fundraising football match will be held in Airdrie next month in memory of murdered child Alesha MacPhail.

The body of six-year-old Alesha was found in woodland on the Isle of Bute on 2 July.

A 16-year-old boy was subsequently charged with her rape and murder.

READ MORE: Woman arrested after ‘identifying Alesha MacPhail murder accused’

The football match will be held at Penny Cars stadium on 4 August.

Tracy Austin, who is organising the event, said she hoped the match would help keep “Alesha’s memory alive”.

It is hoped the event will raise funds to help Alesha’s family.

Tracy, who is a friend of Alesha’s stepfather George Horn, told the Daily Record: “I was asked by the family if I could organise a football game to remember little Alesha.

“The local community have really pulled together to help such a great cause, especially under such sad circumstances.

“We managed to secure funding to pay for the stadium from two local businesses, Ultimate Fitness and ISS, which has been much appreciated.”

READ MORE: Alesha Macphail’s mother thanks Isle of Bute community for support

Alesha lived in Coatbridge with mum Georgina Lochrane.

Ms Lochrane earlier this week posted a message on Facebook tanking islanders for holding a candlelit vigil in Rothesay for her daughter on Sunday evening.

The 23-year-old said her daughter “will be looking down with that big massive glowing smile of hers and be so proud for everything everyone has and will continue to do for her”.