Funding injection for smart central heating project

East Lothian-based thermal energy storage specialist Sunamp and energy supplier OVO have secured seven-figure funding to develop a commercially viable smart central heating system.

The project brings together OVO’s intelligent energy management platform, called VCharge, with Sunamp’s super compact “heat batteries” which are said to store four times more heat than hot water tanks of a similar size.

The firms have received £1.6 million of grant funding from the UK government’s Low Carbon Heating Technology Fund for their collaborative zero carbon home project.

Andrew Bissell, chief executive of Macmerry-based Sunamp, said: “It’s a fact that 81 per cent of energy used in UK homes is for heating and we are delighted to team up with the UK’s leading independent energy supplier and bring our UniQ heat batteries together with OVO’s Time of Use technology.

“We aim to develop an accessible heating solution to deliver heating and hot water on demand and improve levels of comfort and lower fuel costs, energy consumption and carbon emissions in homes everywhere.”

Toby Ferenczi, director of strategy at OVO, said: “Replacing a gas boiler with a smart electric system is the most practical and low-cost way to decarbonise heating.

“By combining VCharge and Sunamp’s UniQ heat batteries, power can be drawn down according to the needs of the grid, resulting in running costs comparable to gas heating systems but without carbon emissions.

“We are excited to work with Sunamp to develop this game-changing smart electric heat solution.”

Energy and clean growth minister Claire Perry said: “By replacing fossil fuels with smart heating systems we have the potential to cut carbon emissions and save consumers money on their heating bills.”