From supermarket aisles to anniversary smiles Asda lovebirds celebrate 28 years of marriage

Anne first met George when she started working part-time in Asda Maryhill 37 years ago. It wasn’t quite love at first sight, as the colleagues worked together as friends for seven years until they became a couple.

Anne Smith said: “George had already worked in Asda for three years before I started. I was just doing part time work on weekends and evenings, and it wasn’t until a few years later, when I went out on a birthday night out with my sister and bumped into him.

“From then on we started catching each other’s eyes in work and got together soon after, and now here we are, 28 years married on Monday!”

Anne and George Smith, Asda Maryhill

Anne added: “We love working together, we’re celebrating our anniversary by enjoying a wee trip to Edinburgh for a few days and then off to Stirling.”

Ryan Rooney, community champion at Asda Maryhill said: “All of us at Asda Maryhill wish Anne and George a very happy wedding anniversary, and hope they share many more happy years together, and working here with us.