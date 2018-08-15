Fringe performer in appeal to find missing teddy owner

Have your say

An Edinburgh Fringe performer has taken to social media to try and find the owner of a lost teddy bear.

Alex Hylton took to Twitter to share a picture of the lost ted with an appeal to reunite it with its owner.

He wrote: “Is there anything more heartbreaking than this lil guy left behind at Edinburgh Princes Street Tram Stop?”

“I’m at #edfringe for the full month - he’s gonna be hanging out with me until I can find the owner

“Can we find them? RTs appreciated!”

He added: We’ve named the rabbit Ed, after the City for the time being.

“Had a couple of leads to chase up...

“Ed is safe and currently hanging out with us having a BBQ and playing cards at a campsite”