Frightened Rabbit singer's memorial bench vandalised

A memorial bench commemmorating Frightened Rabbit's former singer has been vandalised.

The plaque was taken from the memorial bench located in Kelvingrove Park in Glasgow, which was created as a tribute to the band's former singer Scott Hutchison.

Scott Hutchison was found dead in May last year after he took his own life. The singer suffered from depression.

The memorial was unveiled last year after a Just Giving page set up to fund the memorial bench raised over £6,000.

On the silver plaque was engraved: "We’ve still got hope so I think we’ll be fine” – a line from one of the band’s msot popular songs 'Oil Slink'.

In a post on the Twitter account Scott's Bench, a campaign group who helped raise funds for the memorial, was posted: "If you’re not aware yet, someone has stolen the plaque from our bench. I’ve been in touch with @GlasgowCC, so hopefully they get back to us soon.

"The consensus seems to be that we don’t want to know who took it, just hope it wasn’t a ‘fan’ #frabbits #maketinychanges #tinychanges."