French rugby players spoken to by police over sex assault claim

A number of the French rugby squad have been questioned by police over an allegation of sexual assault in Edinburgh after the Six Nations match against Scotland on Sunday.

Some of the players were questioned over an alleged incident that took place in Edinburgh city centre in the early hours of Monday.

France's rugby team take part in the captain's run training session at BT Murrayfield. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

The players were quizzed before their Jet2 charter flight to Paris was due to leave Edinburgh this morning at 11am, but police have confirmed that no crime was committed.

Reports in France this morning claimed there had been an incident at the Tigerlily Bar on Edinburgh’s George Street after the Six Nations loss to Scotland at BT Murrayfield.

A message sent at 11.46am from the French Rugby Federation’s official Twitter account confirmed that some players were being questioned by police, adding: “We are waiting for further information.”

It is understood that the French players questioned were spoken to by police as potential witnesses.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Following an initial report of sexual assault in Edinburgh city centre during the early hours of Monday 12th February, police conducted various lines of inquiry, including speaking to a number of potential witnesses.

“These inquiries have established that no crime has been committed.”

Tigerlily Events Manager Jo McKinnell confirmed that the French players had been in the bar on Sunday night but said there had been no incidents.

The flight eventually took off from Edinburgh Airport at 1pm.