Freemasons in Scotland alter centuries-old tradition to embrace vegans

Greggs famously famously embraced veganism with their sausage rolls and other high street fixtures are following suit...including Freemason lodges.

The Grand Lodge of Scotland has revealed a centuries-old tradition to allow vegans to become masons.

Ramsay McGhee, Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Scotland. Picture: Graham Hunter

The lamb is a emblem of the male fraternal organisation, said to symbiolise purity and innocence, and famous masons through history include Robert Burns and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle have worn lambskin aprons for rituals.

Now The Times is reporting that the Freemasons in Scotland will now use vinyl aprons instead.

A spokesman said there was no barrier for vegans to be initiated. He said: "Please remember that it is symbolic and does not need to be real."

The United Grand Lodge of England, the Freemason's sister body, has also embraced a plant-based way of life.

They confirmed vegans can wear regalia made from lambine, a 'high-grade soft-feel plastic'.

But Alan Borsbey, the owner of Scotland's largest masonic showroom - VSL Regalia in Livingston - told The Times he had no intention of selling faux items.

"The aprons we offer are always made of proper lambskin," he said. "For me there is a significance in it and we will always stick with tradition."

A spokeswoman for the Vegan Society added: "It's good to see that provision is being made for vegans in all areas of society.

"This is in line with the Equality Act which says that people with protected beliefs - such as vegans - should not be discriminated against because of those beliefs."