France shooting: Two dead and 12 injured in supermarket attack

French national police say two people have been killed and about a dozen wounded in a shooting and hostage-taking in a supermarket in southern France.

The attack happened at the Super U supermarket in the town of Trèbes at around 11am this morning.

At least two people were killed after a gunman claiming allegiance to the Islamic State group opened fire and took hostages at a supermarket in southwest France. Pic: Getty

A spokesman with the national police service told The Associated Press that it is unclear whether there are still hostages inside the market.

The suspect, who is reportedly a Moroccan national and is known to France’s intelligence services, reportedly fired at a butcher after earlier shooting at police officers who were jogging, wounding one of them.

Local media reports claim the suspect is demanding the release of Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the Isil cell that attacked Paris in 2015.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe says all information suggests that the incident in the supermarket and the earlier shooting of a police officer “seems to be a terrorist act”.

The spokesman said a police operation to apprehend the assailant is still under way. The spokesman was not authorized to be publicly named.

The reason for the shooting and hostage-taking is unclear, as is the identity of the attacker.