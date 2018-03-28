Fox cub trio rescued by Edinburgh building site worker

Three fox cubs found underneath a pile of rubble by an Edinburgh building site worker are being cared for by the Scottish SPCA.

The cubs, named Ethan, Frank and Bourne were discovered earlier this month.

The rescue comes as Scotland’s animal welfare charity launches their #FoxFiles campaign to urge people to contact them if they see an injured or orphaned fox cub before approaching or moving it themselves.

Centre Manager Colin Seddon said, “Although these cubs needed our help, we would advise people living in more rural locations to leave cubs alone and check on them after a couple of hours as their mother may return for them.

“Vixens will often move their cubs from one earth to another and if they are disturbed they’ll leave the cubs and come back for them later.

“Often, vixens will not live in the same earth as her cubs and will only return at night to feed them.

“If anyone thinks a cub is injured, ill or has been orphaned and needs our help they should call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999 for advice.”

Ethan, Frank and Bourne will be cared for at the Scottish SPCA’s Wildlife Rescue Centre until they are fully fit, feeding themselves and healthy enough to be released.

Those seeking further advice should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital

Know someone that makes a difference in our community? Nominate them for a Local Hero Award HERE