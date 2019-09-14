Four-year-old boy missing in Edinburgh is found A four year old boy has been found in Edinburgh after a police search. Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say A four year old boy has been found in Edinburgh after a police search. Officers joined the search in the Pilton area of the city this evening. An officer confirmed the incident was ongoing and it has since been reported the child has been found "safe and well". Is Edinburgh Monarchs’ new match presentation package speedway’s life-line? - Liam Rudden Here’s how I’ve just lost two stone – Hayley Matthews 0comments Want to join the conversation? Please register or log in to comment on this article.