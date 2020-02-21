Four people dead after crash on Scottish main road

Have your say

Four people have been killed in a two-vehicle crash on the A82 near Fort William.

The accident happened at Torlundy at about 5.30pm yesterday.

picture: JPI Media/GoogleMaps

Police Scotland confirmed four people died in the collision.

Firefighters attending the scene managed to free one casualty from the wreckage of a car and that person was treated at the scene.

The road had to be closed for 11 hours while emergency services dealt with the incident.