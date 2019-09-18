Fountainbridge fire: Body recovered from flat eight days after fatal explosion

A body has been recovered from a tenement building which was bad damaged in an explosion and fire in Fountainbridge last week.

Until now, emergency services were unable to access the building to recover the body as it was deemed too unsafe.

The road is still closed following the explosion and fire in Fountainbridge.

A police spokesman confirmed that the body has been recovered but that identification of the remains has yet to take place.

Fountainbridge, between Ponton Street and Gardner's Crescent, has been closed since the incident on September 10th.

Dozens of firefighters battled the flames following the suspected gas explosion in the second floor of the four-storey building, which left bricks strewn across the pavement and road below.