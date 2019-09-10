Fountainbridge building fire: Pictures show aftermath of 'explosion' which left chunks of stone metres from school
Firefighters have been battling a building fire in Fountainbridge this evening which is thought to have broken out following an explosion.
Pictures posted on social media show chunks of the building strewn across the road and pavement below, just metres from Tollcross Primary School. One worker also reported feeling his glass office "shake" at the time of the explosion, which happened just before 5pm. Here are some pictures showing the aftermath.
1. Smoke above Fountainbridge
Smoke could be seen billowing out from the building. Pic: Adrian Mather