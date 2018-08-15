Found! Fringe performer’s appeal reunites lost teddy with owner

Have your say

An Edinburgh Fringe performer has managed to reunite a lost teddy bear with its owner after a social media appeal.

Alex Hylton took to Twitter to share a picture of the lost ted at a city tram stop and then shared regular updates of his adventures around Edinburgh.

He wrote: “Is there anything more heartbreaking than this lil guy left behind at Edinburgh Princes Street Tram Stop?”

“I’m at #edfringe for the full month - he’s gonna be hanging out with me until I can find the owner

“Can we find them? RTs appreciated!”

He added: We’ve named the rabbit Ed, after the City for the time being.

Alex Hylton has launched an appeal to find the owner of this missing teddy. Picture; @AlexParisHylton

“Had a couple of leads to chase up...

“Ed is safe and currently hanging out with us having a BBQ and playing cards at a campsite”

On Wednesday afternoon, he revealed that the appeal had paid off - and that Ed is actually called Flopsy.

Lindsay Letisser from Glasgow had earlier tweeted an appeal in a desperate to find her daughter’s bunny.

Hylton tweeted: “YEEEEEEEEEEAAAASSSSS!! We found Ed’s person and Ed is actually called Flopsy!

Ed has been having loads of fun but misses home and can’t wait to get reunited with you guys!”