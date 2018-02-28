Forth Road Bridge closed along with ALL Edinburgh schools

Have your say

THE Forth Road Bridge has been closed along with all schools in Edinburgh as snow continues to fall across much of the country.

A decision was made to close the Forth Road Bridge at around 2am last night.

Since the opening of the Queensferry Crossing last year, the 1960s bridge is now used as a traffic corridor for public transport such as buses and non-motorway traffic.

READ MORE: Schools closed and drivers rescued as snow storms close in

Bus companies have been advised of the Forth Road Bridge’s closure and have been diverted to the Queensferry Crossing, which is operating as normal.

All non-motorway traffic has been told to use the Clackmannanshire Bridge.

Picture: EN

Road clearing throughout the region is ongoing.

The Met Office has issued amber weather warnings for Edinburgh and the Lothians until 7pm on Thursday.

Forecasters have said that this may yet be raised to a red weather warning - for the first time since the system was devised - if the situation worsens.

A red weather warning means a high potential of “widespread damage”, travel and power disruption and risk to life.

All council run schools in Edinburgh, Midlothian, East Lothian and West Lothian have been closed along with nurseries.

Edinburgh Airport have stated that the airport remains open but have advised that passengers check with their airlines for updates throughout the day.

Police advise travel only if journeys are essential.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital