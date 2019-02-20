Forth Ports gets green light for multi-million Tilbury2

Edinburgh-based Forth Ports has received planning consent for a major new facility on the River Thames.

Tilbury2 is set to be built on a site in Thurrock covering in excess of 150 acres, which was part of the location of the former Tilbury Power Station. When operational in spring 2020, the facility will be the UK’s biggest construction processing hub.

The new multi-million-pound port terminal will be adjacent to the current 930-acre site in Thurrock.

Forth Ports said expansion was essential for the Port of Tilbury to cope with rising demand for construction materials and aggregates from Britain’s construction sector, imported and exported cars, as well as an increase in commercial ferry traffic.

Charles Hammond, chief executive of Forth Ports Group, the owner of the Port of Tilbury, said: “This is great news for the UK at a time when the country needs its ports more than ever before.

“Tilbury2 will deliver much needed port capacity to support businesses importing and exporting to and from Europe and the rest of the world.

“The terminal will be fit-for-purpose for the UK’s departure from the EU, utilising the latest technology and streamlined border processes.

“By 2020, £1 billion will have been invested in Tilbury’s expansion plans, including Tilbury2 and the 55-acre London Development Park.”