Former SNP MP sacks defence lawyer days before embezzlement trial

A former MP has sacked her defence council a week before her trial is due to start.

Natalie McGarry, 37, is to face three charges of embezzlement through different independence campaign organisations at Glasgow Sheriff Court next week.

McGarry, of Oliphant Crescent, Clarkston, was to be defended by John McElroy but she has dramatically fired him.

The former SNP MP asked Sheriff Paul Crozier for an extension to her trial but this was refused.

McGarry was represented today by Janice Green but it is unlikely she will do so on Tuesday.

Green told the court that it would be impossible for any lawyer to defend a client with such short notice.

The former politician is accused with embezzling £40,000 mostly through the Woman for Independence campaign.

McGarry’s final charge is failure to disclose a password for an iPhone to police.

The trial is due to last six weeks.

