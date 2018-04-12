Former Scottish Commonwealth Games athlete charged with assault

A former Commonwealth Games athlete has been charged with assault over a Surfers Paradise nightclub incident in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Team Scotland named the athlete as Stephen Lavelle, who won Glasgow 2014 heavyweight boxing bronze for Scotland but has reportedly since emigrated to Australia.

Queensland Police responded to a disturbance at a Surfers Paradise nightclub at 3am.

A Queensland Police statement said the incident “rapidly escalated into a physical confrontation” during which an 18-year-old woman was “punched in the face” and “a glass thrown at an 18-year-old man.”

The 18-year-old man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital with “non-life-threatening injuries to his face”. The woman did not sustain any injuries.

Police have charged a 27-year-old Victorian man with one count of assault occasioning bodily harm and one count of common assault and he is due to appear at Southport Magistrates Court on April 30.

Team Scotland said in a statement: “Team Scotland has been made aware of an incident overnight involving a Glasgow 2014 medallist.

“We have subsequently been informed that the individual involved was the Glasgow 2014 boxing bronze medallist Stephen Lavelle, who we understand is now resident in Australia. We can confirm he has no official capacity with the Team Scotland delegation on the Gold Coast.”