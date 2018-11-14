Former financial trader Kweku Abodoli loses deportation fight

Campaigners for a former financial trader say he has been deported after losing his fight to remain in the UK.

Kweku Adoboli, 38, was fighting removal to Ghana after serving half his sentence for a fraud that cost Swiss bank UBS £1.8 billion.

Adoboli, who has lived in the UK since the age of 12, was released from Harmondsworth detention centre near London last month before being detained for a second time earlier this week.

The former banker was released from prison in 2015 after serving three-and-a-half years for fraud and had been living in Livingston until his recent detention. Campaigners said Adoboli would be flown to Morocco and then on to Ghana.