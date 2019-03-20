Former East Lothian undertaker jailed for rape

A former East Lothian undertaker who raped three women during a lengthy campaign of terror has been jailed for 12 years.

William Turner preyed on his victims in crimes branded “disturbing and grave” by a judge.

The 63-year-old carried out the attacks between 1980 and 2001 across East Lothian.

One traumatised woman suffered at his violent hands on an almost weekly basis.

Turner – who denied the offences – was today sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow.

He had earlier been convicted at a trial in Edinburgh of six charges including rape and lewd and libidinous behaviour.

Lord Armstrong told him: “I note that you continue to take no responsibility and lack any insight into the crimes on the women concerned.”

The judge said one victim still feels the “continued and devastating effect” of her ordeal.

A woman in court shouted “yes” as Turner was lead handcuffed to the cells.

He was placed on the sex offenders list indefinitely.

The court heard that Turner, of Whitecraig, was previously employed as an undertaker.

He had also been in the merchant navy and used to run a fish and chip van.

Drew McKenzie, defending, said Turner continued to have the support of his wife – who is 34 years his junior.

