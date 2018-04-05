Former darts world champion Eric Bristow dies at 60

Have your say

Five-time world champion Eric Bristow has died aged 60 after suffering a heart attack, the Professional Darts Corporation has announced.

Bristow, known as the “Crafty Cockney”, was the biggest name in darts throughout the 1980s - the beginning of the sport’s television boom.

He was a founder member of the PDC in 1993 and mentored the sport’s next dominant player Phil Taylor. Bristow received an MBE in 1989.

A PDC statement read: “The Professional Darts Corporation is deeply saddened to announce that five-time world champion Eric Bristow MBE passed away on Thursday evening following a heart attack.”

PDC chairman Barry Hearn said he would “always be a legend in the world of darts and British sport”.

He added: “He was a tremendous player and a huge character and even after his retirement fans would travel for miles to meet him and see him play.

“Eric was never afraid of controversy, but he spoke as he found and was honest and straightforward, which is what people admired about him.

“The PDC, and the sport of darts, will miss him.”