Football fan faces UK-wide stadium ban after admitting throwing coins at players

A football fan could be banned from every ground in the UK, after chucking coins at players during a Scottish Championship clash.

Steven Reap, 25, admitted he people in danger at Falkirk Stadium on October 6th 2018, when the home team were playing Dunfermline Athletic.

The Bairns supporter appeared in the dock at Falkirk Sheriff Court to hear Sheriff Derek Livingston condemn his actions.

Reap, of Tamfourhill, Falkirk, pleaded guilty to a charge that read that he did “culpably and recklessly throw coins and unknown objects at football players on the field of play at Falkirk Community Stadium, to the danger of the lieges”.

Defence solicitor Laurelle Johnstone asked the court to “deal with this matter today”, but Sheriff Livingston called for a criminal justice background report and a restriction of liberty order assessment to check Reap’s suitability to wear a tag as a possible alternative to custody.

The sheriff added: “Of course the other thing the court will have to have regard to is possibly a football banning order as well.

“I do regard this behaviour as something that is really quite serious and it can result in severe injury.

“It is certainly culpable and reckless as is indicated.”

Sentence was deferred until January 24th for social workers to interview Reap and prepare the reports.

Prosecutor Samantha Brown did not narrate the facts of the incident, but it is expected this will take place in detail at the sentencing hearing.

At the time, police said the coins were thrown at a Dunfermline player, but they all missed and no one was injured.

Detective Sergeant Kenny Halliday, Forth Valley’s Dedicated Football Officer, said after the game: “Throwing items on the pitch or at people is a reckless and disruptive act.

“We remain committed to pursuing those who attempt to cause others harm and ruin the game for the majority of responsible fans.”

A court in Scotland can impose a Football Banning Order (FBO) on any fan who causes trouble at matches at home or abroad.

Lasting up to 10 years, an order can be imposed instead of or in addition to a sentence for a “football related offence”.

An order would mean Reap would be banned from very football ground in the UK, and from the national team’s matches, even ones played abroad.

He may also be required to hand his passport into a police station if the team plays abroad and may be required to report at a police station on the days certain games are played.

He could also be banned from using public transport on match days, and from going to other public places, like town and city centres, railway stations, and pubs and bars that are popular with fans, during specific periods before and after matches.

After the case Reap left court with an older man - believed to be his father - without commenting.

Despite the incident, Dunfermline went on to win the October 6th game 2-nil, including a 90th minute goal by winger Myles Hippolyte.