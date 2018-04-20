Footage released of Avengers:Infinity War battle sequence shot in Waverley Station

Extended footage of the Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster that were shot in Edinburgh have finally been released - depicting an epic battle in Waverley Station.

Scarlett Johannsson’s Black Widow, Chris Evans’ Captain America and Anthony Mackie’s Falcon are all seen tackling Black Order assassins in the 30-second clip.

It was shown on the Good Morning America programme, which Mackie was appearing on to promote the film ahead of its much-anticipated movie’s world premiere next week.

Part of the station was transformed into a movie set for several weeks last year to help accommodate a 10-minute sequence in the film which is set in Edinburgh. A fake cafe constructed for the production can be seen in the fight scenes, which were shot near the Calton Road entrance to the station.

Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch and Vision, played by Paul Bettany, also filmed key scenes in the city. The Royal Mile, the City Chambers, Cockburn Street and St Giles’ Cathedral are all expected to have starring roles in the final film.

The film follows on from Avengers: Age of Ultron

Previously, only glimpses of the footage shot in Edinburgh have appeared in official trailers or clips leaked online.

According to set reports, Scarlet Witch and Vision are attacked by Black Order assassins in the station - only for Captain America, Black Widow and Falcon to ride to their rescue.