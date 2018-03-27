Footage leaked online shows Avengers:Infinity War Edinburgh scenes

Edinburgh is set to provide the backdrop to a “brutal” fight sequence inspired by horror movies in the new Avengers: Infinity War blockbuster, it emerged today.

First details of the spectacular scenes filmed in the city have emerged in a report from the set of the movie.

Glimpses of footage shot on the Royal Mile and in Waverley Station have also emerged in a number of trailers ahead of the eagerly-awaited film’s release at the end of next month.

According to Empire magazine, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) are attacked by Black Order assassins in the railway station - only for Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Falcon (Anthony Mackie) to ride to the rescue.

Discussing the action which unfolds at Waverley, director Anthony Russo said: “We structured that scene like a horror film. We try to give each sequence in the film a slightly different tone and concept, based on the characters driving that sequence.”

A video on Youtube (embedded) clearly shows the city chambers 10 seconds in.

