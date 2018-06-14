Flybe co-pilot suffered seizure during flight from Inverness

A Flybe co-pilot had to be restrained by a member of cabin crew after suffering a violent seizure in the cockpit, an investigation has revealed.

He became incapacitated and repeatedly pressed on the rudder pedals, requiring the aircraft’s commander to counteract his actions, according to the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB).

Some 43 passengers and four crew were on board the flight from Inverness to Jersey last August.

Disaster was averted by the commander calling a cabin crew member into the cockpit, where she restrained the co-pilot, allowing the commander to divert the aircraft to Manchester Airport.