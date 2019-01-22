Flights resume at Glasgow Airport after heavy snow

Have your say

Travellers can breathe a sigh of relief as Glasgow Airport resumed flights after snow delays.

The airport anounced on Twitter around 9am that due to heavy snowfall all operations have been suspended until the runway can be cleared.

Anyone due to fly tofay should routinely check the airport’s social media accounts and official website for more information.

By 10.45am airport crews had cleared the runway and flights are expected to return to normal.

Snow has affected the transport network across the country as temperatures sank to -10C in places.