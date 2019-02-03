Flats evacuated as fire blazes in Glasgow shop

Have your say

Emergency services are on the scene of the fire which broke out about 5pm

Residents have been evacuated from flats on Argyle Street after a blaze started in a mobile phone repair shop in the area.

Three fire engines are in attendance and no one is thought to be hurt.

Eye-witness Greig Gallagher posted a video on Twitter saying: “Pretty bad fire coming from Repair Kings on Argyle Street in Finnieston”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are currently in attendance at a possible building fire on Argyle Street in Glasgow.

“Three appliances are in attendance. Flats above the shop have been evacuated and there is no sign of the fire spreading.

“The fire has not yet been extinguished but is under control.”

