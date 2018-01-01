Five Scottish Premiership players who could move in January

The January transfer window has opened with the likes of Scott Bain, Louis Moult and Niall McGinn already sealing moves.

Here, we look at at five Ladbrokes Premiership players who could spark offers this month.

Jack Hendry in action. Picture: SNS

Moussa Dembele

The former Fulham player has not been as prolific as his 32-goal debut season for Celtic, netting eight times after missing almost two months with a hamstring injury. But a goal against Paris St Germain and a stunning hat-trick for France Under-21s boosted his profile in his native country. Brighton and Stoke have been linked with the 21-year-old, who is less than halfway through a four-year deal.

Video: Watch Moussa Dembele score 12-minute hat-trick for France U21s

Jack Hendry

Celtic are reported to have had an initial offer rejected for the Dundee centre-back, who signed from Wigan in the summer. The 22-year-old former Partick Thistle player is thriving with regular first-team football after playing more in loan spells with Shrewsbury and MK Dons than he did for the Latics during a two-year spell.

Jordan Jones

The former Middlesbrough trainee has proved a real threat out wide for Kilmarnock and has improved his defensive game after working under Lee Clark, Lee McCulloch and now Steve Clarke. The 23-year-old winger made his Northern Ireland debut during their World Cup play-off against Switzerland.

Josh Windass

Rangers rejected a bid from Preston for the wide player last week but North End could return with a second offer. The pacey 23-year-old has scored six goals this season and looked a far more dangerous player than during his first campaign at Ibrox.

Jamie Walker

Hearts rejected a £500,000 offer from Rangers for the wide midfielder during the summer but would lose the 24-year-old for nothing if he left in the summer. Walker, who has scored twice this term, has been linked with Wigan but missed Saturday’s draw against Aberdeen with a knee injury.

READ MORE: Dundee ‘have youngest starting line-up in Britain’