Five killed in air crash in Mallorca

At least five people have been killed in Mallorca when a helicopter and a light aircraft collided mid-air.

The incident happened near Inca in the north of the island, which has long been popular with tourists from the UK, at around 1.35pm, Spanish authorities announced today.

The regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, said one of the dead was a minor.

Authorities added that emergency services were at the scene.

Private Spanish news agency Europa Press cited unidentified local officials saying the aircraft crashed into a farm field.

At least three passengers were travelling together in the helicopter.

The other two deceased are believed to have been flying in the ultralight - a type of small aircraft with a maximum of two seats.