Five Edinburgh Festival Fringe comedians to see if you like James Acaster

As an Edinburgh Fringe veteran with a recent batch of Netflix comedy specials under his belt, you might expect to see London-based comedian James Acaster on the festival line up this year.

Sadly, Acaster will not be bringing his unique brand of surreal stand-up to Scotland’s capital this August. Instead, here are five brilliant comedians he has already shared or will share the stage with soon who will all be performing at this year’s Fringe.

Lou Sanders

With former comedy writing credits that include Mock The Week and Miranda Hart and rave reviews from critics, Lou Sanders is the definition of an up and coming comedian.

Her Fringe show will explore the themes of shame, sobriety and unrequested sex, with muscle-pulling laughs guaranteed.

Lou Sanders: Shame Pig - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/lou-sanders-shame-pig



Tom Ward

After a successful run at last year’s festival, Tom Ward is back with another dissection of his favourite subjects - love, freedom and being alone. From passport photos to sex parties, this talented performer will leave no stone unturned.

Tom Ward: Popcorn Lung - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/tom-ward-popcorn-lung



Kiri Pritchard-McLean

You might recognise Kiri Pritchard-McLean from her appearances on Comedy Central at the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour or The Now Show - but she’s back at the Fringe with an angry vengeance.

According to this comedian, it's time to talk about victims, love and lies.

Kiri Pritchard-McLean: Victim Complex - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/kiri-pritchard-mclean-victim-complex



Alex Kealy

A self-professed political stand-up and ball of anxiety, Alex Kealy’s third Edinburgh Fringe show focuses on two topics with equal comedic potential - love and politics.

Quick-witted and well-informed, Kealy’s ability to seamlessly mix tales of his personal life with political humour makes for pleasant watching.

Alex Kealy: A Kealy’s Heel - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/alex-kealy-a-kealy-s-heel



Mat Ewins

Sublimely silly - even down to his show’s name - Mat Ewins prefers daft gags and surreal skits to the standard stand-up you are probably more used to.

Unique and inventive, you are sure to be entertained by any Ewins performance, even if he is giving nothing away in the programme.

Mat Ewins: What Sorry? My Mistake! The Doors Are Not Open; The Show Has Been Cancelled. Do Not Have Your Tickets Ready! - https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/mat-ewins-what-sorry-my-mistake-the-doors-are-not-open-the-show-has-been-cancelled-do-not-have-your-tickets-ready