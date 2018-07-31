Fitness class inspired by Fortnite launches in Edinburgh

A fitness class based on the viral game Fortnite has launched in the Capital.

While the game has left many wanting more, it’s not just the game that fans are obsessed with, it’s the dance moves too.

A Fortnite fitness class is launching in the Capital

Now, David Lloyd Clubs is encouraging kids and teens to swap their controllers for choreography, as it introduces ‘Emote Royale’: a unique workout class dedicated to learning the dance moves from Fortnite.

The victory dances that players use to celebrate within the Fortnite game – known as emotes - have become so popular that everyone from footballers to film stars have been attempting them in the real world.

England’s Deli Alli has ‘taken the L’ in his goal celebrations and Will Smith and Stranger Things star, Millie Bobby Brown have been caught on camera doing the ‘floss’.

Whilst parents may despair at research revealing that children will spend an average of two hours and 15 minutes per day playing computer games such as Fortnite this summer, according to the fitness organisers, the game’s victory dances could actually be the key to ensuring children stay active and avoid too much sedentary screen time - and that is certainly the rationale behind the introduction of David Lloyd Clubs’ new class.

The ‘Emote Royale’ class teaches participants how to master the ‘floss’, conquer the ‘wiggle’ and perfect the ‘orange justice’ moves from the game.

The class was developed alongside a team of 12-year-old child ‘consultants’ to ensure that it is by kids, for kids.

On arrival to the class a Fortnite-themed sound track plays and participants will ‘work out’ using the 12 dances inspired by the popular game including; the floss, orange justice, take the L, the wiggle, best mates, jubilation, hype, flapper, fresh, boneless, the worm and the robot.

Starting with the easiest moves, the class moves on to help kids learn the notoriously difficult ‘floss’ and ‘robot’ dances.

Once each move has been perfected, the class performs a routine of all 12 moves together.

A spokesperson for David Lloyd Clubs says, ‘We know that kids – and some parents – are huge fans of the Fortnite game, but excessive screen time can pose a problem for kids, meaning they’re not as active as they should be. We’re always keen to introduce inventive classes to our varied timetables and the ‘Emote Royale’ class has been developed by kids, for kids, to help keep everyone active this summer and bring the popular computer game to life in a fun, active and original way.’

David Lloyd gyms can be found at Edinburgh Newhaven Harbour and David Lloyd Edinburgh Corstorphine