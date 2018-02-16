Fish cakes withdrawn after being contaminated with plastic and metal

A popular frozen fish cake product has been recalled because it "may contain metal and plastic".

The Food Standards Agency said Young’s is recalling its Chip Shop Fish Cakes 6 pack because it could pose a safety hazard to consumers.

A statement from the FSA said: "The presence of plastic and metal makes this product unsafe to eat and presents a safety risk.

"If you have bought any of the above product do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."

Young's said the product was found to contain "small pieces of hard plastic and potentially small pieces of metal".

It said: "We apologise to retailers and our customers for any convenience caused by this voluntary recall. The safety and quality of our products is highly important to us and we take all issues regarding the production of our food extremely seriously."

The affected product is sold in some Farmfoods and Heron Foods stores.