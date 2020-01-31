First pictures of teenager and dad of three boy killed in Argyll car crash

Have your say

Photos have been released of a 37-year-old man and a 19-year-old girl who were killed when a car left the road and plunged into the sea.

Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron were driving along the B8024 it came off the road and crashed into Loch Caolisport near Ormsary.

Jonathan Graham and Jasmine Herron were killed in the crash in Argyll picture: Police Scotland

The car was found at about 9am on January 26.

Officers confirmed Jonathan was father to three young boys.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Sergeant Paul MacPherson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of both Jasmine and Jonathan at this difficult time.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision continues and we are speaking with witnesses.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 1164 of 26 January.”