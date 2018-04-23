First pictures of new royal baby as Duke and Duchess leave hospital

Have your say

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have introduced their baby boy to the world, standing proudly on the steps of the Lindo Wing with their son.

The royal infant, wrapped up against the cool Spring weather, nestled in the arms of his mother as the couple posed for pictures.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their new son greet the media outside hospital. Picture: AFP/Getty

Kate looked in good health after giving birth this morning to her as yet un-named prince, who is fifth in line to the throne.

Albert, Arthur and Philip are all thought to be in the running for the name of the new royal baby.

READ MORE: Royal baby names: What are the bookies’ favourites?

The Duchess of Cambridge gave birth to her third child - her second son - at 11.10am on Monday morning.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their newborn son outside the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. Picture: PA Wire

Historian Judith Rowbotham predicted William and Kate would pick Philip for the new baby prince, in tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh.

“I strongly suspect that Philip will be either a first or a second name,” she said.

“It’s plain that they like the Germanic sounding names but at the same time they’re looking within the Windsor traditions.”

Arthur has been the bookmakers’ favourite for a boy, followed by Albert.