First look inside Edinburgh’s luxurious £20m Market Street hotel

A £20m luxury hotel in Edinburgh’s Old Town is now taking bookings.

The 98-room, eight-storey Market Street Hotel sits on derelict land between Craig’s Close and City Arts Centre.

Market Street in the Old Town.

Guests will be able to enjoy a top floor lounge with panoramic views across the Waverley Valley to the New Town from Princes Street Gardens to Calton Hill from a specially-designed champagne bar roof terrace called the Nor’ Loft.

The hotel was designed by FJ Stijl and is due to open in May.

Speaking previously to the Edinburgh Evening News, Lezley Marion Cameron, EDI Board Chair: “Since work commenced in 2016 there has been a lot of local interest in our progress. Now that the big crane is gone and the scaffolding has been removed, people can judge the results for themselves and really see, for the first time, a stunning design that complements the unique architecture of Edinburgh’s Old Town.

A picture showing the outside of the new hotel.

“The project presented major design challenges with the site surrounded by historic buildings on three sides and by Market Street and Waverley Station directly in front.

“We are immensely proud to be delivering an outstanding luxury hotel in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town, and that a long-vacant site has been brought back into use for residents and visitors to enjoy, which is in such close proximity to Waverley Station and Edinburgh’s bus and tram connections.”