First gets motoring with 75 more eco buses

Transport giant FirstGroup will take delivery of dozens of new ultra-low emission buses next year after a further investment in its Glasgow operations.

The firm plans to invest in 75 new vehicles, which includes £400,000 of investment from the Green Bus Fund and an additional £16.35 million from First Bus. It follows on from more than £14m of investment during 2018.

Andrew Jarvis, managing director for First Glasgow, said: “The bus is very much part of the solution when it comes to reducing emissions on our already congested roads as one full low emission bus can take up to 75 cars off the road.

“By deploying our new Euro VI technology vehicles that offer more comfort and are eco-friendlier we are headed in the right direction, but I know that a lot more can be achieved with strong working partnerships as we look to make public transport a more attractive alternative to the car for more people.

“In addition to the 75 Glasgow vehicles, First Bus in Scotland will also be working with ScottishPower Energy Networks to introduce two electric vehicles to the city of Glasgow, as well as continuing to work with Aberdeen City Council on the next phase of hydrogen bus deployment in Aberdeen.”

At an event hosted recently at the Alexander Dennis bus plant in Falkirk, Jarvis met with Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity, Michael Matheson, to mark the latest award from the Scottish Green Bus Fund.

Matheson said: “It is good news that First Bus continue to invest in a modern fleet, manufactured here in Scotland, in partnership with Alexander Dennis.

“It is encouraging that First Bus have been able to take advantage of funds provided through the Scottish Government Green Bus Fund,” he added.