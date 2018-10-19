First Furnishings collapses into administration

A West Lothian furniture wholesaler has collapsed into administration, leading to the loss of scores of jobs.

First Furnishings (FFL), a supplier and installer of furniture, flooring and white goods to local authorities, housing associations, letting agents and charities, has ceased trading and all of the firm’s employees have been made redundant.

Administrators at KPMG said they are continuing to explore the option of selling the business and its assets.

FFL generated a turnover of £5.8 million in the year to 31 March, with the majority of revenue relating to contracts with local authorities.

However, despite major income growth in recent years, the firm incurred “substantial” losses due to an increased cost base and contractual obligations.

At the time of the administrators’ appointment, the firm employed 27 staff at its Broxburn head office and warehouse, and a further 30 at its warehouse in Glasgow.

Blair Nimmo, joint administrator and global head of restructuring for KPMG, said: “As a result of the difficult financial position facing the company, we had no choice but to make all employees redundant.

“We will be working with affected employees and relevant government agencies to ensure a full range of support is available.”

He added: “We are also exploring the possibility of securing a sale of the company’s business and assets and would encourage any interested parties to contact us as soon as possible.”