First bike safety feature of its kind to be installed on Leith Walk

As part of the work on Leith Walk a particular kind of cycleway delineator, believed to be the first installation of its kind in Scotland, will be built.

The delineator, which is a familiar sight in a number of cities including London, consists of short stretches of kerbs laid back-to-back, with collapsible/reboundable bollards between them.

Such an installation has been selected following consultation with representatives of the local community and pedestrian and cycling organisations.

The ‘armadillo’ delineators previously installed were removed, following a trial period, as they were deemed unfit for purpose on Leith Walk.

The new bike safety system will be put in place at locations on the east and west side of Leith Walk at Pilrig Street and the east side of Leith Walk at Brunswick Road.

Work is due to get under way this week to improve safety at various locations on Leith Walk, including what is believed to be the first installation in Scotland of a particular kind of cycleway delineators.

In addition to these new delineators, Leith Programme Phase 4 contractor Crummock will carry out a series of remedial works to road surfacing defects, road gullies/manholes and additional safety markings to the cycleway.

Transport Convener Councillor Lesley Macinnes said: “We want to make sure our roads are as safe as they possibly can be for everyone who uses them, which is why we’ve worked very hard with the community and walking and cycling organisations to find the right solution to replace the armadillos. Similar cycleway delineators have been successfully used in other cycle-friendly cities and we’re confident they’ll work well on Leith Walk.”

The Programme of construction works will be as follows:

18th April – 20th April: Crummock undertaking remedial works to road surfacing defect on the northbound lane at Pilrig Street junction

23rd April – 4th May: MacKenzie Construction undertaking works to install cycleway delineators at the locations noted above

23rd April - 4th May: (for a period of up to 2 weeks) Crummock undertaking further defect remedial works at various locations between Iona Street and Brunswick Street