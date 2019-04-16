Firm to tackle city's funeral poverty

A leading funeral firm which offers affordable services that combine care and dignity is finally coming to Edinburgh

Fosters Family Funeral Directors are expanding with a new parlour now open on West Mains Road.

The service will be run David Deery and his team, who have over 100 years of collective experience of assisting families in the area. The local firm offer a range of affordable options for funeral packages, as well as pre-paid funeral plans which are becoming increasingly popular.

As more and more people are taking responsibility for the inevitable costs of their own funeral cover, the Scottish Government will deliver a new benefit this summer to help people on low incomes meet the costs of a funeral.

The Funeral Expense Assistance will replace the current DWP Funeral Payment, meaning that an extra 40% of people will be eligible to apply.

“Funeral poverty is becoming a very real issue and we are here to make sure that everyone can afford to say farewell to a loved one,” says director David Deery.

“Because we are a family focused funeral directors, you can trust us to guide you through the choices available, and our pre-paid funeral plans can be almost a third cheaper than other funeral firms.”

The new parlour opened on Monday, 8th April, at 14 West Mains Road on the site of the old Harley Davidson showroom, providing a personal service to families in their time of need.

David adds: “We pride ourselves on providing transparent pricing and quality service at the lowest prices in Scotland.

“A number of funeral companies across the UK have been getting away with charging too much for too long and we want to address that. We offer everything that someone might want, but nothing that they don’t need.

“All our plans are fully guaranteed, which means that families will never be asked for a penny more for the services included in their plan – you will get what we promise you. The plans even include the cost of the burial or cremation.

“But you don’t have to take an off-the-shelf package; we can tailor a bespoke plan according to exactly what you need. And you can be safe in the knowledge that if you buy from us, it is going to be us that fulfil that plan.”

For more information about arranging a funeral or to make an appointment for your own funeral plan call 0131 263 0262 , see www.scottishfunerals.com



