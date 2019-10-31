Firefighters tackle major blaze at Fife house

Four fire crews were called out to deal with a major house fire in Aberdour last night (Thursday).

It is understood the house in St Fillans Crescent was gutted by the blaze which broke out shortly before 8pm on Wednesday.

It is believed that no-one was injured in the fire although a dog had to be taken out of the house.

You may also be interested in:

Kirkcaldy crash: Police hunt driver after car flips on side

Tributes paid to Willie Clarke, the last Communist councillor in the UK

Plans to turn Fife venue into Grand Ole Opry of Scotland

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the alarm was raised at 8.01pm with four appliances dispatched from Lochgelly, Burntisland and Kirkcaldy stations to tackle the blaze.

the spokesman said: “We were alerted at 8.01pm on Wednesday, October 30 to reports of a house fire in Aberdour, Fife.

“Operations Control mobilised five fire appliances to the town’s St Fillans Crescent, where firefighters were met by a well-developed fire affecting the property’s roof.

“Crews extinguished the fire and helped remove one dog to safety before leaving the scene after making the area safe.”