Firefighters tackle huge blaze overnight on Perthshire farm

Firefighters have been tackling a huge blaze on a Perthshire farm overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the fire at Mains of Panholes, near Blackford, around 8pm on Sunday night.

The crews battled the blaze overnight with Scottish Fire and Rescue confirming that they still had two appliances on site this morning continuing to deal with the fire.

It's been reported that the emergency services were called after plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the farm.

Last night, A Scottish Fire and Rescue Spokesperson said: “We were alerted at 7.53pm on Sunday, September 15 to reports of a a large fire which had taken hold within an agricultural shed at a farm near Blackford, Auchterarder."

It has not been confirmed whether there has been have any casualties.