Firefighters tackle factory inferno in Cowdenbeath

A blaze tore through a factory in Fife this morning sending a thick plume of smoke soaring above the Forth.

About 30 firefighters were scrambled shortly before 8am as the inferno took hold.

Smoke from the blaze was visible from miles around

Commuters into the Capital faced delays with traffic backed up as a pall of black smoke drifted across the Queensferry Crossing.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “We are currently tackling a fire at a business premises in Woodend Industrial Estate, Cowdenbeath.

“Operations Control mobilised seven fire appliances to the scene after the alarm was raised at 7.59am.”