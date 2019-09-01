Firefighters tackle blaze at Gilmerton Primary School

Have your say

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at the city’s Gilmerton Primary School.

Crews were called to the school shortly after 3.45pm.

Police Scotland officers were also at the scene and road closures were put in place.

A spokesman for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed the fire had broken out in two industrial skips next to the school’s fence.

They contained building insulation material.

Firefighters could be seen climbing scaffolding within the school to tackle flames from above.

Construction work is currently ongoing at the site.

The spokesman said: “We were alerted at 3.46pm to reports of a fire near Gilmerton Primary School in Edinburgh.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to the city’s Moredun Dykes Road, where firefighters were met by a fire which had taken hold of pieces of building insulation located within two industrial skips.

“There are no casualties.”

Firefighters remained at the scene to make the area safe.