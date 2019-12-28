Firefighters tackle blaze at five-storey building in southside of Glasgow

Firefighters have worked through the night tackling a blaze at a five-storey building in the southside of Glasgow.

The fire broke out just after 7pm on Friday at Riverford Road in the Pollokshaws area.

At the height of the incident, 15 fire engines were at the scene and there were still two appliances in attendance by 7am on Saturday.

According to witnesses on social media, the building was a block of flats in the process of being built.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "We were alerted at 7.11pm on Friday December 27 to reports of a fire at Riverford Road, Glasgow.

"Operations control mobilised 15 appliances to the scene where they were met with a fire in a five-storey building.

"Crews remain at the scene."

The blaze came after a man died following a flat fire in Parnie Street in the Trongate area of the city in the early hours of Friday.

Police said the man was brought out of the building and treated by ambulance staff but pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigations are under way to establish the cause of the fire.

In another incident, two people were taken to hospital after a fire in a multi-storey block of flats in Kirkton Avenue in the Knightswood area of Glasgow just before 5am on Friday.

Fire crews extinguished the blaze in a property on the 22nd floor of the building.