Firefighters tackle blaze at Braehead Ikea

Have your say

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at an Ikea store at Braehead, near Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to the business in Kings Inch Drive, Renfrew, just after 4.10am.

Four appliances using water pumps were at the scene at the height of the incident.

The blaze involved a number of pallets.

There have been no reports of casualties, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said.

An SFRS spokesperson said: “We were alerted to reports of a fire within a business premises at 4.12am.

“Operations Control mobilised four fire engines to Ikea on Kings Inch Drive where crews are currently tackling the fire.

“A full evacuation of the building has been carried out.”